BOURNEMOUTH - Manchester United's revival came to a disappointing end as Bournemouth forward Joshua King's goal on the stroke of halftime earned a 1-0 victory on a blustery south coast on Saturday.
King volleyed in from close range as Bournemouth scored their first Premier League goal for more than a month.
Victory lifted Eddie Howe's side above United into sixth place in the table with 16 points from 11 games ahead of the Saturday's later kickoffs.
United had won three successive away games in all competitions but despite starting and finishing strongly against Bournemouth they could have few complaints at the defeat.
They did raise the tempo in the closing stages with Mason Greenwood hitting the post with a volley immediately after coming on as a substitute.