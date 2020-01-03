Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has issued a rallying cry to his injury-stricken squad to leave everything they have on the pitch when they look to extend their unbeaten run against Everton in Sunday's FA Cup tie.
Liverpool increased their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 13 points after Thursday's 2-0 win over Sheffield United but lost midfielder Naby Keita to a groin injury during the pre-match warm-up.
With Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Xherdan Shaqiri, Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren also injured, Klopp is short of options, with players at risk of injury following an intense period where they also travelled to Qatar to win the Club World Cup.
"Anyone with a Liverpool shirt, throw your soul on the pitch," Klopp told reporters. "That makes it 12 adult players we have (available) plus the kids. That is it, whichever lineup I choose.
"I will not tell (Everton boss) Carlo Ancelotti my lineup. I will decide some things myself and some things the medical department will tell me.