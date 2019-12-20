Klopp hails bargain deal for all-action Minamino









Takumi is a very quick, very clever player, he finds space between the lines, said Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. Photo: Francois Lenior/Reuters Takumi Minamino officially became a Liverpool player yesterday and Jurgen Klopp’s first reaction was to call the news ‘wonderful’ and ‘fabulous’. Paying £7.25million for a player who has spent most of his professional career in Austria may suggest this is a minor deal but the reality is different. Liverpool believe they have unearthed a gem and will hope the Japan international, 24, develops as much as two notable Red Bull Salzburg graduates. Sadio Mane and Naby Keita both had stints in Salzburg and Red Bull are a club whom Liverpool have monitored in recent years, given the intense way they play and their ability to keep producing quality performers. Minamino, who also attracted interest from Manchester United, has been on Liverpool’s radar for the last two years.

He joined Salzburg from Cerezo Osaka in 2015 and the versatile midfielder, who can play in a variety of positions, has thrived in the Alps.

Liverpool supporters first got a glimpse of his ability when he swatted a wonderful drive into the Anfield Road net during a Champions League game this October. Salzburg lost that game 4-3 but won many admirers.

Minamino, who has taken Liverpool’s No18 shirt, will join on January 1 and could wear it for the first time against Everton four days later in the FA Cup third round.

Salzburg's Takumi Minamino reacts during the group E Champions League soccer match between Salzburg and Liverpool, in Salzburg, Austria, Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Photo: AP Photo/Kerstin Joensson

The pursuit of Minamino accelerated through early autumn and Liverpool had scouts at a number of games in which he starred.

Erling Braut Haaland, the hottest young striker in Europe, grabbed the headlines in Salzburg’s opening Champions League fixture against Genk in September after scoring a first-half hat-trick, but Minamino’s performance in orchestrating a 6-2 win was no less impressive.

A week later, in an Austrian Cup match against bitter rivals Rapid Vienna, Minamino capped a magnificent display - again with Liverpool scouts in attendance - with a goal in the final minute of extra-time to send his team through. His all-action, high-energy style will ensure that he fits right into Liverpool’s team.

He will add to the talent pool of advanced midfielders that includes Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri and is also a high-quality back up for Sadio Mane and Mo Salah in attack. He was identified by Michael Edwards, the sporting director at Anfield whose efforts Klopp has been quick to praise, particularly for exploiting the release clause in his contract that enabled Minamino to move in January.

Someone with his ability should really command a fee in excess of £25million, so it is little wonder Klopp and his colleagues feel satisfied with the business they completed.

It is now up to Minamino, who had a medical on Wednesday and signed a deal to June 2024, to seize his chance.

"I’m looking forward to playing at Anfield. I’m looking forward to meeting Liverpool fans at Anfield. And I would like to make good contributions to goals, assists and wins for the team. I’m looking forward to sharing the excitement with the fans." 🔴



@takumina0116 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 19, 2019

"Takumi is a very quick, very clever player, he finds space between the lines,’ said Klopp. ‘He is brave with the ball but also brave without the ball - a proper team player. He makes the best of himself for the benefit of others."

"His Champions League experience is a big bonus. Coming from the club he does, we know he’ll be well coached. It is fantastic work by our football operations team."

