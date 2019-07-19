Jurgen Klopp has three seasons remaining on the six-year deal he signed in June 2016. Photo: Action Images via Reuters

LONDON – Jurgen Klopp has moved to reassure Liverpool about his long-term future, and insisted there should be no concern about him not entering into contract discussions. Tom Werner, Liverpool’s chairman, said in May that Klopp could “stay as long as he likes”.

The German has three seasons remaining on the six-year deal he signed in June 2016, but Fenway Sports Group, the club’s owners, would readily improve his current £7 million-a-year terms.

After Liverpool’s Champions League triumph, there was talk Klopp may take a sabbatical, but he addressed the topic for the first time at Notre Dame University, where his team face his old club Borussia Dortmund tonight.

“I cannot imagine a day (when I will not be Liverpool manager),” said Klopp.

“At this moment, it is 100 percent, and we will see how long that will be.”

Daily Mail