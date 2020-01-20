LIVERPOOL – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp felt his side should have beaten Manchester United by a more emphatic scoreline that Sunday's 2-0 victory but was still left eulogising his team's "sensational football".
The European champions are now 16 points clear of second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League, with a game in hand on Pep Guardiola's team.
"I enjoyed the game a lot. I would have preferred we're 2, 3, 4-0 up after 60 minutes - good for nerves," said the German, with his trademark grin.
Liverpool took the lead through a Virgil van Dijk header in the 14th minute but had to wait until added time to make sure of the win with a breakaway goal from Mohamed Salah.
Klopp though was forgiving of his players failing to turn spells of domination into a more emphatic victory.