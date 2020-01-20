Klopp left wanting more but hails sensational Liverpool









Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp felt his side should have beaten Manchester United by a more emphatic scoreline that Sunday's 2-0 victory but was still left eulogising his team's "sensational football". Photo: LIVERPOOL – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp felt his side should have beaten Manchester United by a more emphatic scoreline that Sunday's 2-0 victory but was still left eulogising his team's "sensational football". The European champions are now 16 points clear of second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League, with a game in hand on Pep Guardiola's team. "I enjoyed the game a lot. I would have preferred we're 2, 3, 4-0 up after 60 minutes - good for nerves," said the German, with his trademark grin. Liverpool took the lead through a Virgil van Dijk header in the 14th minute but had to wait until added time to make sure of the win with a breakaway goal from Mohamed Salah. Klopp though was forgiving of his players failing to turn spells of domination into a more emphatic victory.

"I understand sometimes concentration levels drop. In the past I would have gone crazy, but now I'm calm," he said.

"We played sensational football. We could have scored more and maybe should have scored more.

"Then United came back at the end of the first half. In the second half we created chances and played super football. But we're not in business since yesterday - we know they would come back and they did," he said.

Klopp said he was not surprised by the levels which his team continue to produce during a Premier League season in which they have yet to lose.

"To be honest, not really. We had exceptional sessions (in training) against the kids - 11 v 11. The boys go like crazy. I don't take it for granted but I see them during the week so I'm not surprised."

Reuters