Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp lifts up the trophy as he celebrates with players after winning the Champions League. He wants his team to use this victory as the springboard for more success in the coming season. Photo: Armando Franca/AP Photo

After waiting nearly four years for his first trophy as Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp is determined to add a second at the earliest opportunity.

Liverpool have had a winless pre-season and Klopp is keen to beat Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday.

‘It’s a final,’ he said. ‘This is the first time that I realised that nobody sees it like that to be honest. To call it a “curtain-raiser” is unbelievable.

‘For me, it has nothing to do with the rest of the season. It’s a game and, even if we only have eight players available, I would like to try to win it.’

Preparations for the campaign have been disrupted by the absence of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, as well as goalkeeper Alisson, due to international commitments. Injuries to Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri have further depleted Klopp’s options.

The expectation is that either Firmino or Salah will play at Wembley, but not both.

Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk played down a heated exchange with Klopp during Sunday’s 3-0 defeat by Napoli. Van Dijk was not to blame for Lorenzo Insigne’s opening strike but Klopp took issue with his defender from the touchline.

Van Dijk also let his feelings be known, and when asked what the issue was, said: ‘Just things… between me and him. It’s not necessary to reveal what. I think everyone has to communicate with each other. Sometimes you have to tell someone the truth, that’s how it is.’

Daily Mail