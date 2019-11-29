LONDON – Liverpool must live with the absence of the injured Fabinho and find an alternative solution to fill the gap in midfield with the Brazilian ruled out until January, manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday.
Fabinho was injured in a collision in Wednesday's Champions League draw with Napoli and the midfielder limped down the tunnel in the 19th minute after Klopp replaced him with Georginio Wijnaldum.
"It's absolute bad news, I have nothing good to say about that," Klopp told reporters. "I'm not sure how long it'll take but it's looking like he won't be involved in the Christmas fixtures.
"It was my main problem after the game but we have solutions and replacements for him. We can play without him... We have to deal with it and we will."
The injury comes at a crucial time for league leaders Liverpool who are set to play at least eight games in all competitions in December, including the Club World Cup, while a separate team plays the League Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa.