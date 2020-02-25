LONDON – Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said his side will focus only on securing the next three points despite their latest record achievement.
Liverpool's 3-2 comeback win over West Ham on Monday was their 18th straight Premier League win, equalling the top-flight record set by Manchester City in 2017.
It was also their 21st successive Premier League win at home, equalling their own record from 1971-72 and they are now just 12 points from winning the title for the first time since 1990.
Klopp said the records were "cool" but that their next match, away to Watford on Saturday, was the most important thing.
"We all know it's very special, but in the moment we are really just in the situation and want to recover and prepare for the next one," Klopp told reporters.