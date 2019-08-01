Jurgen Klopp is looking to field Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah against Manchester City. Photo: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Jurgen Klopp will consider starting both Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino in the Community Shield against Manchester City on Sunday after their impressive return to the side last night.

Liverpool have struggled for results and rhythm during pre-season but after three defeats and a draw they looked significantly sharper in a 3-1 win over Lyon.

Firmino and Salah returned to training on Monday after their summer break and, despite having only taken part in four sessions at Liverpool’s training camp in the French town of Evian, their presence made a big difference.

Firmino played the first half hour and scored Liverpool’s equaliser with a drilled finish, while Salah’s pace and skill lifted them as an attacking unit. He was substituted at half-time as Liverpool used 27 players in total.

‘We will have to see how they react,’ said Klopp. ‘Now training is not about intensity, it is about the detail. We need to really prepare the game. Manchester City is different from all other games you play. From the physical point of view, this was important.

‘And from a psychological point of view, losing football games you never get used to, so I’m really happy we could change that. But I know we should play much better to have a chance against City.’

Klopp refused to rule out the possibility that his star duo could figure at Wembley despite limited preparation.

‘We have to see,’ said Klopp, whose side fell behind after an error from goalkeeper Alisson. ‘There’s a chance they could play.’

Harry Wilson scored a superb third goal last night, and Bournemouth are ready to offer Liverpool £20million for the 22-year-old winger.

Meanwhile, Liverpool trio Salah, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk joined Harry Kane on the 10-strong shortlist for the FIFA player of the year award.

Daily Mail