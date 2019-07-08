Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp lifts up the trophy as he celebrates with players after winning the Champions League. He wants his team to use this victory as the springboard for more success in the coming season. Photo: Armando Franca/AP Photo

London – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he hopes his side's Champions League success will inspire them to want more this season. The Reds beat Tottenham in the final last month, having missed out on a first Premier League title since 1990, finishing one point behind Manchester City despite picking up 97 points.

The victory parade through Liverpool, Klopp said, should be an inspiration.

"Of course we move on," Klopp told Liverpool's website late Sunday.

"It's just something that should give the boys more confidence - that's important. But if you only use confidence you have no chance, but nobody should worry about this team."

Klopp said he was not concerned that success could actually leave Liverpool to happy with what they've achieved.

"It's not about being finally satisfied, happy or done with our careers because we won the Champions League, there is so much to go for," he said.

"We smelled really how it feels – we played the final, we won the final, we came into the city, we saw the city and saw the people. That's something you can get addicted to, you want to have that much more often.

"But while you are in your career, as we all are, you have to use it as the next basis and to start new for the season because it's a completely different season."

dpa