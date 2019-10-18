LONDON – Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp said media predictions that his team will swat aside a misfiring Manchester United on Sunday could be creating a banana skin for the Premier League leaders at Old Trafford.
Liverpool top the table with eight wins from as many games while their rivals, the record 20-times league champions, have made their worst start to a campaign in 30 years to sit 12th with nine points.
The poor form of United's players prompted Sky Sports pundit and former Manchester City defender Danny Mills to exclude them entirely from a combined 11 ahead of the clash, but Klopp rejected such talk.
“On Sky when you made a combined lineup and had 11 Liverpool players... that's like a joke. It's building a banana skin, that's what everyone wants to see,” Klopp told a news conference.
“The world at the moment is a circus, we're in the centre. A couple of people want us to win and a couple of people want us to lose... I'm not influenced by it.”