Klopp: Why aren't all of you wearing masks

Jurgen Klopp has revealed his frustration at life returning to normal in Germany quicker than the UK and believes the difference in attitude to wearing masks has been a key factor.

Jurgen Klopp, who confessed he feels strange as one of the few people wearing a mask and gloves here, gets regular updates from friends and family back home about their visits to the hairdresser or a restaurant.

‘I know exactly how it is here in England and in Germany. If aliens looked at us both from the outside, they would think we came from two different planets,’ said the Liverpool manager. ‘From a personal point of view, I don’t understand why we started wearing facemasks in closed areas like shops on June 15 when other countries were doing it five or six weeks ago.