They may have dropped points at Old Trafford in October but Liverpool could strike back with their most emphatic performance of the season tomorrow.
While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United were focusing on facing Wolverhampton Wanderers in their FA Cup third-round replay, Jurgen Klopp has been working towards this encounter. I wrote in this newspaper after the reverse fixture which ended 1-1 that Liverpool did not turn up with the swagger of champions-in-waiting. It was their worst Premier League performance of the season, the only time they have failed to win.
Solskjaer changed the system that day and it seemed to affect Klopp and his players.
United used a back three and sat deep with the midfield and forwards close together, and Liverpool struggled to find a way through.