Kompany says it's not time for a City return yet

MANCHESTER – Manchester City have held talks with Vincent Kompany over a return, but the club’s former captain is staying at Anderlecht. The 34-year-old left City last year after winning a fourth Premier League title as captain, instead opting to take over as player-manager at his boyhood club. Kompany, who had a mixed first term at the helm, intends to stay in Belgium and that could stretch beyond the initially agreed 2022. City had informally discussed the prospect of the defender moving back to the Etihad Stadium and hope he will be ready to take up a prominent position in the future. Kompany is not yet ready to call time on his playing career and is hoping to feature for Belgium at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He has a Master’s degree in Business Administration and, although he is now coaching, he could see his long-term calling as being away from the pitch.

City are attempting to recruit Pep Guardiola’s assistant manager as the Catalan continues to hunt for Mikel Arteta’s successor.

First-team coach Rodolfo Borrell, formerly of Liverpool, assumed the duties following Arteta’s decision to join Arsenal last December. Borrell remains in that role with City now back in training ahead of their first Premier League fixture back against Arsenal on June 17.

Guardiola is considering options to fill the No?2 vacancy on a permanent basis and wants a firm decision before the start of next season.

Daily Mail