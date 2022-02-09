Kurt Zouma kicking his cat is worse than racism, says ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Chris Kirkland

Cape Town – Former Liverpool goalkeeper Chris Kirkland has called for the book to be thrown at West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma, who was filmed kicking and hitting his cat. Over 100,000 people signed an online petition recently, calling for Zouma to be prosecuted as part of a growing backlash over his abuse of his pet cat.

Speaking to the BBC about the video, Kirkland said: "Everywhere they go now and everywhere he [Zouma] goes, he's going to be targeted and rightfully so as well because he deserves everything he's going to get. A video obtained by The Sun allegedly shows footballer Kurt Zouma kicking and hitting his cat.



It’s absolutely disgusting and disturbing footage. I hope he is prosecuted for animal cruelty. pic.twitter.com/3K7xMeHh5j — Emily Hewertson 🇬🇧 (@emilyhewertson) February 7, 2022 "I'm a big advocate for mental health and obviously need to be careful with what I say because it's bound to test Kurt Zouma but he's brought it all on himself by a sickening video. "I'm still in disbelief that West Ham played him last night, I thought that was disgraceful but again – The FA for me, if it was a racism case, the FA have acted, stepped in and banned players for six to 10 games, fighting six to 10 games – this is worse if anything, what is the difference?"

On Wednesday, West Ham manager David Moyes defended his decision for selecting the French defender for their Premier League clash against Watford.

"I am really disappointed and the club have taken all the actions they can do at the moment and are working on it behind the scenes," Moyes told reporters. "My job is to try and pick a team which gives me the best chance at West Ham and Kurt was part of that team. "I was really disappointed with what I saw and what I was told. But overall my job tonight was to get a win for West Ham, of course there are people who are disappointed with that and I understand that totally."