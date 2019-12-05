LONDON - Frank Lampard said he was happy but wants more from his Chelsea side after they got back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa on Wednesday to consolidate fourth spot in the Premier League.
Back-to-back defeats by Manchester City and West Ham United had followed six straight league wins, but the return of striker Tammy Abraham proved crucial against Villa.
He headed the opening goal for his 11th of the season and set up the winner for Mason Mount with a neat chest-off three minutes after the break.
Lampard, Chelsea's record scorer who won three Premier League titles during his playing career at Stamford Bridge, said his side should have won more easily.
"I am happy but I want more," Lampard, whose side are six points clear of fifth-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers, told reporters. "We have had a pretty good start because most people probably expected us otherwise.