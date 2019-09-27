LONDON - Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is confident that his team's improving performances can bring them a first home Premier League win of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.
Lampard's callow side began their campaign with a 4-0 humbling against Manchester United at Old Trafford but have improved with each game and currently sit 11th in the standings.
Chelsea were beaten 2-1 at home by Liverpool last weekend but Lampard was pleased with his team's performance, particularly in the second half where they mounted a spirited fightback against the league leaders.
"The fact we haven't won at home is something we want to correct," Lampard told reporters on Friday. "We need a similar performance to Liverpool. If we get that level then I expect we can do okay."
Chelsea will be boosted by the return of 18-year-old winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who made a scoring return from a long-term Achilles injury in their midweek League Cup win over Grimsby Town but Olivier Giroud faces a late fitness test.