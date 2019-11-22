Chelsea's Frank Lampard is a shining example for homegrown coaches looking to make a mark in the English game after his bright start at Stamford Bridge, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Lampard took charge at Chelsea after just one year of managerial experience at Derby County, where he guided the club to the Championship playoff final last season.
Ahead of City's Premier League clash against Chelsea on Saturday, Guardiola acknowledged similarities between his early days at Barcelona and Lampard's impressive run this season.
"For English football it's great when young English guys take over. He (Lampard) is perfect for English football," the Catalan coach told a news conference.
"He has been a manager for a year-and-a-half and I am a little longer because I am a little older but he has his future in his hands.