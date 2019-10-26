Brighton and Hove Albion's Glenn Murray, left, and Leandro Trossard celebrate Everton's Lucas Digne scoring an own goal during their English Premier League match at the AMEX Stadium in Brighton on Saturday. Photo: Gareth Fuller/AP

BRIGHTON – Defender Lucas Digne's own goal deep into stoppage time completed a superb comeback by Brighton to give them a thrilling 3-2 win over Everton in their Premier League showdown at the Amex Community Stadium on Saturday. The Toffees arrived in Brighton with one of the worst home records in the league and they soon found themselves behind again when Andre Gomes fouled Aaron Connolly to give Brighton a free kick on the edge of the area.

Pascal Gross drove the ball through the right side of a loose defensive wall and past keeper Jordan Pickford to open the scoring in the 15th minute, but it proved to be a short-lived lead as Brighton defender Adam Webster headed into his own net five minutes later.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was sprung from the bench by the visitors in the 72nd minute and he put Everton ahead two minutes later, slotting the ball through the legs of keeper Mathew Ryan with his first touch.

With Everton looking like securing their first away win of the season, livewire Brighton forward Connolly was fouled in the box by Michael Keane and Neal Maupay smashed the spot kick straight down the middle to make it 2-2.