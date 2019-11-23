Late Firmino strike gives Liverpool win at Palace









Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita and Jordan Ayew battle for the ball with Liverpool's Roberto Firmino during the two clubs' Premier League clash at Selhurst Park on Saturday. Photo: Adam Davy/AP LONDON – Premier League leaders Liverpool extended their unbeaten run to 30 games after a late goal by Roberto Firmino gave them a scrappy 2-1 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday. Firmino struck from close range in the 85th minute, shortly after Wilfried Zaha cancelled out Sadio Mane's opener for the visitors who looked toothless in the first half with Mohamed Salah on the bench nursing a sore ankle. Liverpool stayed top on 37 points from 13 games, eight ahead of Leicester City who beat Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0. Jordan Ayew and Gary Cahill missed chances for Palace before the home side had a 43rd-minute effort ruled out after a VAR check, with the replay showing Ayew pushed Dejan Lovren before James Tomkins headed the ball in at the far post. The visitors looked sharper immediately after the break, with Mane firing wide before he netted a 49th-minute goal with a scrambled shot which goalkeeper Vicente Guaita got a hand to but could not keep the ball out.

GET IN, REDS!! ✊🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 23, 2019

Zaha equalised in the 82nd with a crisp low shot from 12 metres, only for Firmino to tuck the ball away from close range after Palace failed to clear the danger from a goalmouth scramble.

Bottom club Watford's miserable season continued with a 3-0 defeat to a clinical Burnley at Vicarage Road.

Watford have now gone 11 league home games without a win while the victory ended a run of eight away games without a victory for Sean Dyche's Burnley.

The visitors took the lead through Kiwi international Chris Wood, who hooked home in the 53rd minute after a James Tarkowski header from a corner was deflected towards him -- the goal was Wood's sixth in six games.

Ashley Barnes made it 2-0 from the spot in the 83rd minute, converting after a VAR review ruled Jose Holebas had fouled Barnes in the box.

Defender Tarkowski then wrapped up the win, beating Ben Foster at the second attempt after being left unmarked from a free-kick.

Reuters