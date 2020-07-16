Late Walcott header denies Villa win at Everton

LIVERPOOL – A late equaliser from Everton substitute Theo Walcott denied a dejected Aston Villa three points in their fight to avoid relegation from the Premier League. The match finished in a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park on Thursday.

After a cagey first half, Aston Villa scored with the game's first attempt on target as centre back Ezri Konsa latched on to a Conor Hourihane free kick in the 72nd minute.

Everton struggled to create goal-scoring opportunities until Andre Gomes' cross found the diminutive Theo Walcott who headed home three minutes from time.

The result left Aston Villa 19th in the table, three points adrift of the safety zone, having played a game more than 17th-placed Watford.