Leeds defender Pascal Struijk's red-card appeal rejected, Harvey Elliott disagrees with decision

Leeds United have lost their appeal against the red card shown to defender Pascal Struijk for his tackle on Liverpool's Harvey Elliott at the weekend, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. Elliott, 18, was left with a dislocated ankle and underwent successful surgery on Tuesday, with Liverpool confident that the midfielder would feature again later this season.

"We can confirm that our appeal against Pascal Struijk's red card has been unsuccessful. Pascal will miss our next three games against Newcastle United, Fulham (Carabao Cup) and West Ham United," Leeds said in a statement. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harvey Elliott (@harveyelliott07) Elliott, however, expressed his disagreement with the decision and offered support to Struijk. Replying to an Instagram post, he wrote: "Sorry about this Pascal... I think it's wrong! But it'll soon blow over brother and you'll be back in no time smashing it again... keep positive".

