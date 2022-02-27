Leeds United fire coach Marcelo Bielsa after dismal results

Leeds - Leeds United on Sunday sacked manager Marcelo Bielsa following a poor run of results that has left the Premier League side just two points above the relegation zone. Saturday's 4-0 loss to Tottenham at Elland Road was their fourth straight defeat, a run during which they have conceded 17 goals.

"Leeds United can today confirm the club have parted company with head coach Marcelo Bielsa," a club statement said. Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani said: "This has been the toughest decision I have had to make during my tenure at Leeds United, taking into account all the success Marcelo has had at the club." ALSO READ: Harry Kane, Heung-min Son make Premier League history as Spurs thrash Leeds

He added: "With Marcelo as our head coach, we had three incredible campaigns and the good times returned to Elland Road. He changed the culture of the club and brought a winning mentality to us all." Bielsa took charge of the club in June 2018 and in his second season ended their 16-year wait for a return to the Premier League. But their second season in the top flight has been blighted by injuries and increasing questions over Bielsa's tactics.