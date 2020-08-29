Leeds United sign Spain forward Rodrigo Moreno for club record fee

BENGALURU - Leeds United have completed the signing of Spain forward Rodrigo Moreno from Valencia for a club record fee, the newly promoted Premier League side said on Saturday.

The 29-year-old has signed a four-year deal at Elland Road after Leeds reached an initial agreement with the Spanish club on Tuesday.

No transfer fee was disclosed but British media reported that Leeds paid Valencia around R59.7 million ($36.04 million) for Rodrigo.

Rodrigo, who scored 59 goals in 220 games for Valencia after he joined from Benfica in 2014, bolsters Marcelo Bielsa's attacking options ahead of Leeds United's first season back in the top flight for 16 years.

"For me I'm really happy and very excited to join the club, this is an important season for all of us, coming back to the Premier League," Rodrigo told the club's website