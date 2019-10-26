SOUTHAMPTON – Leicester City recorded the biggest ever English top-flight away win by beating 10-man Southampton 9-0 at a rain-sodden St Mary’s to move up to second place in the Premier League on Friday.
The biggest margin of victory on the road previously was eight goals, a joint record held by three clubs.
It was also the first time a team had scored nine away goals in the Premier League and equalled Manchester United's record 9-0 Premier League win achieved at home to Ipswich Town in 1995.
Leicester moved to 20 points from 10 games, their best ever start to a Premier League campaign that leaves them five points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.
Hat-tricks from Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy plus goals by Youri Tielemans, Ben Chilwell and James Maddison inflicted Southampton’s biggest home defeat in their 133-year history.