Leicester can cope with Premier League pressure, says Brendan Rodgers

Leicester City's hopes of a top-four spot evaporated late last season as several players lacked the experience of challenging at the top end of the table but manager Brendan Rodgers said they are better equipped to handle the pressure this time around.

Leicester, surprise champions in 2016, were second in the Premier League after Christmas last season before a poor run of form saw them slip to fifth, outside the Champions League places.

They are in contention again this season, sitting second on 27 points, four behind Liverpool and one ahead of third-placed Manchester United, who they host later on Saturday.

"This Christmas, compared to last, it's a different feeling. There's a feeling of maturity and development," Rodgers, who took over in February 2019, said at a news conference.

"The team is growing the longer we are together. That's only a good sign, if you want to be continuously improving.