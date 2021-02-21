Leicester City go second with 2-1 win over Aston Villa

LEICESTER – James Maddison and Harvey Barnes scored quick-fire first-half goals as Leicester City notched up a 2-1 win away to Aston Villa to go second in the Premier League table, with third-placed Manchester United set to face Newcastle United later on Sunday.

Maddison put Leicester into the lead in the 19th minute, picking up a pass from Barnes before curling a low, bouncing shot into the bottom corner, and Barnes made it two by lashing a rebound from a Jamie Vardy shot high into the net four minutes later.

Villa struck back three minutes into the second half as Matt Targett's cross was helped on by John McGinn. Bertrand Traore was on hand to drill the ball into the net but, with playmaker Jack Grealish missing due to injury, the home side struggled to create chances as Leicester held on.

The win sees Leicester move past Manchester United and into second on 49 points, seven behind leaders Manchester City and three ahead of United. Aston Villa are eighth on 36 points.

Reuters