Leicester City sign RB Salzburg striker Patson Daka

The 22-year-old Zambia striker will join the Foxes on a five-year deal, subject to Premier League and international clearance.

"I'm so, so excited to join this great, historic club," said Daka in a Leicester statement. "It has been my dream and I'm so happy and looking forward to what's coming next."

No fee has been disclosed by Leicester but British media reports have valued the deal at around £23 million ($32 million, 27 million euros).

Daka had a fine record at Salzburg, with 68 goals in 125 appearances and also helped them win four succesive league titles.