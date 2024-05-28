Leicester City’s Enzo Maresca set to be named as Chelsea’s new manager — report

This was according to reputable football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who said the Italian will sign a five-year deal with Chelsea, with the option of a further year.

Chelsea have been on the search for a new manager ever since they surprisingly parted ways with Argentine Mauricio Pochettino following a difficult Premier League season that saw them finish in sixth place.

🚨🔵 Chelsea have agreed to appoint Enzo Maresca as new head coach, here we go! ❗️ Understand the agreement is now done on contract valid until June 2029, five year deal. It will also include an option to extend until June 2030. #CFC, set to pay compensation fee to Leicester.

After struggling throughout the campaign, it was thought the way Chelsea finished would have persuaded club bosses to stick with Pochettino, but they decided otherwise and pulled the plug after just one season.

After they were humiliated by Arsenal, who beat them 5-0 towards the end of April, the Blues rebounded brilliantly and won five of their last six games. Their only dropped points after the Arsenal loss came in a 2-all draw against Aston Villa.

Who is Maresca?

Replacing Pochettino as Chelsea boss will be Italian Maresca, who played for the like of West Bromwich Albion, Juventus and Sevilla among others in a journeyman career.