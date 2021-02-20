Leicester need to start looking for a potential replacement for Jamie Vardy

DURBAN - The time has come for Leicester City to find the long-term successor to Jamie Vardy. The Englishman continues to be a good servant to the club and scores at an astounding rate. However, he is 34 years old. Kelechi Iheanacho may be a decent squad rotation player but has not proved – either with Manchester City or at Leicester – that he is capable of being trusted to lead the line on a long-term basis for a top-six club. While Vardy is excellent when it comes to pressing defenders and producing clinical finishes, his one weakness is creativity. Leicester should be aiming to get better and it would make sense for them to look for someone who has that quality in abundance. The following are three options who may have the qualities to succeed Vardy at the King Power Stadium. IVAN TONEY (BRENTFORD)

Toney has filled the void that was created by Ollie Watkins’ departure from Brentford to Aston Villa. The 24-yearold has been tearing up defenders in the Championship and has scored 24 goals from just 30 games in the English second tier so far.

Toney is not just a good finisher, he is good on the high-press and is a strong defensive asset on set pieces.

However, Toney remains untested at Premier League level, and the Championship, though a very physically challenging league, is a different ball game compared to the English topflight.

JONATHAN DAVID (LILLE)

The Canadian is a true professional. He is fast, good on the ball, has impressive stamina and is capable of playing as an attacking midfielder, centre-forward, or as a second striker.

Though the 21-year-old is far from a finished product and still needs to refine his finishing, his ability to exert pressure on opposition defences in the final third is promising and he could eventually surpass Vardy in this regard.

David may be available for a cutprice deal due to the financial effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on French football clubs.

ANDRE SILVA (EINTRACHT CHT FRANKFURT)

Silva recently signed for Eintracht Frankfurt but it is unlikely that he will aim to remain with the modest German club for the long term.

Silva has been in impeccable form in the Bundesliga this season, managing 18 goals to date, a goal-scoring rate that is likely to attract the attention of big clubs.

The 25-year-old’s talent was always known since he burst onto the scene with Porto but he finally appears to be playing to his strengths.

Out of all the players on this list, Silva is probably the most similar to Vardy in terms of attributes and the majority of his goals this season have been poacher efforts, something which Vardy is known for.

If Leicester want as close a player as possible to Vardy, the Portugal international is the player they should turn towards.

