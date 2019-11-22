LONDON – Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says they will not be selling players in the January transfer window but could make additions if an opportunity to improve the squad comes their way.
Rodgers, who took charge in February, has guided Leicester to second in the Premier League on 26 points from 12 games this season, eight points behind leaders Liverpool.
The club sold centre back Harry Maguire to Manchester United for around 80 million pounds ($103.30 million) in the close season and Rodgers does not want to lose any more of his core group as they seek a return to the Champions League.
“We have absolutely no plans to lose anyone in January,” Rodgers told reporters. “Our job is to keep what we have.
“If there's an opportunity to improve the squad we will look to do that. If not, we will carry on with the squad we have, which is very strong.”