Leroy Sane completes move to Bayern from Manchester City

LONDON - Leroy Sane has completed his move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich from Manchester City, the German club announced on Friday.

Sane, 24, had signed a five-year deal with Bayern that would keep him at the club until 2025, the club said on their website .

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but British and German media reported last week that Bayern would pay €45 million plus add-ons for the winger.

"We're very happy to welcome Leroy Sane to FC Bayern," CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said. "He is an outstanding player who has proven his qualities over the past few years, especially in the national team.

"Our goal is to gather the best German players at FC Bayern and the signing of Leroy emphasises this goal."