Monday, April 10, 2023

Linesman suspended after elbowing Liverpool’s Andy Robertson

Assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday. Photo: Phil Noble/Reuters

Published 1h ago

Liverpool — The assistant referee who allegedly elbowed Liverpool's Andy Robertson at halftime during their Premier League draw with Arsenal will not be appointed for matches in the future until an investigation is complete, the referee's body said on Monday.

Liverpool full-back Robertson was seen remonstrating with the official, Constantine Hatzidakis, at half-time in Sunday's game and video replays appeared to show him brushing off the Scotland international and catching him with his elbow.

"PGMOL will not be appointing Constantine Hatzidakis to fixtures in any of the competition it serves whilst the FA investigates the incident involving the assistant referee and Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson at Anfield," it said in a statement.

More on this

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp had said after the 2-2 draw that he did not see the incident although he had heard "something happened".

The game between the two sides ended all square to throw the Premier League title race open.

Liverpool’s next game sees them go to Elland Road to take on struggling Leeds United, while Arsenal’s title credentials will once again be tested at the London Stadium when they face an ever improving West Ham United.

Reuters

