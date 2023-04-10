Linesman suspended after elbowing Liverpool’s Andy Robertson

Liverpool — The assistant referee who allegedly elbowed Liverpool's Andy Robertson at halftime during their Premier League draw with Arsenal will not be appointed for matches in the future until an investigation is complete, the referee's body said on Monday. Liverpool full-back Robertson was seen remonstrating with the official, Constantine Hatzidakis, at half-time in Sunday's game and video replays appeared to show him brushing off the Scotland international and catching him with his elbow.

ICYMI: This is what transpired at the half time whistle. Andy Robertson was seemingly elbowed by the linesman but was then shown a yellow card



The drama keeps on going in this game!#AstroEPL #LIVARS pic.twitter.com/nnGKNwZICO — Stadium Astro 🇲🇾 (@stadiumastro) April 9, 2023 "PGMOL will not be appointing Constantine Hatzidakis to fixtures in any of the competition it serves whilst the FA investigates the incident involving the assistant referee and Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson at Anfield," it said in a statement.

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp had said after the 2-2 draw that he did not see the incident although he had heard "something happened". The game between the two sides ended all square to throw the Premier League title race open. Liverpool’s next game sees them go to Elland Road to take on struggling Leeds United, while Arsenal’s title credentials will once again be tested at the London Stadium when they face an ever improving West Ham United.