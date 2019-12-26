Jesse Lingard admits complacency could be to blame for Manchester United’s poor record against clubs in the bottom half of the Premier League.
United have beaten Manchester City, Leicester, Chelsea and Tottenham this season, and are the only team to take points off runaway leaders Liverpool.
But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side also suffered shock defeats against Crystal Palace, West Ham, Newcastle and Bournemouth before Sunday’s latest upset — 2-0 at bottom club Watford.
United have beaten only one of the 12 sides against whom they have had more than 50 per cent possession this season, reinforcing the view that they are a counter-attacking team and struggle to break down opponents who sit deep.