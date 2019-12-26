Lingard blames complacent mindset for poor record









Premier League - Watford v Manchester United Jesse Lingard admits complacency could be to blame for Manchester United’s poor record against clubs in the bottom half of the Premier League. United have beaten Manchester City, Leicester, Chelsea and Tottenham this season, and are the only team to take points off runaway leaders Liverpool. But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side also suffered shock defeats against Crystal Palace, West Ham, Newcastle and Bournemouth before Sunday’s latest upset — 2-0 at bottom club Watford. United have beaten only one of the 12 sides against whom they have had more than 50 per cent possession this season, reinforcing the view that they are a counter-attacking team and struggle to break down opponents who sit deep.

That theory will be put to the test again when United face Newcastle at Old Trafford today looking to avenge a surprise 1-0 defeat on Tyneside in October.

But Lingard believes the problem may also lie in United’s attitude when facing teams they are expected to beat. ‘Maybe it’s our mentality going into the match thinking we’ve already won,’ he said. ‘If we keep the consistency and mentality we had against City and Tottenham, I don’t see why we can’t win every game. We need to keep that consistency when we play against the mid-table teams.’

Daily Mail