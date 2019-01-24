Ian Rush: Liverpool fans right to be excited, but players must take each game as it comes
“A lot comes from how the manager and coaches keep the players’ feet on the ground.”24 January 2019 | Premier League
“A lot comes from how the manager and coaches keep the players’ feet on the ground.”24 January 2019 | Premier League
Earlier this month, Mohamed Salah was named the African Player of the Year for the second consecutive year.23 January 2019 | Premier League
The Premier League leaders, four points ahead of Manchester City, are not in action this coming weekend because they were knocked out of the FA Cup.21 January 2019 | Premier League
‘Exceptional achievement from a world-class player,’ said Jurgen Klopp.20 January 2019 | Premier League
“Crystal Palace traditionally do well against Liverpool, and with the physicality, it was clear it would be like the first half was.”19 January 2019 | Premier League
There was still time for a seventh goal in stoppage time, but Liverpool held on to take another step towards the title.19 January 2019 | Premier League
Alexander-Arnold's improved deal is reported to tie him to Liverpool until 2024.19 January 2019 | Premier League
Jurgen Klopp is yet to win a trophy since taking charge at Liverpool, but there are plenty of signs he is on the verge of ending that drought this term.18 January 2019 | Premier League
Liverpool are on a 31-game unbeaten league home run, and victory on Saturday will send Jurgen Klopp’s side seven points clear of Manchester City.17 January 2019 | Premier League
Despite their injury concerns, Jurgen Klopp’s Premier League leaders still have the best defensive record.15 January 2019 | Premier League
“We have to use the time and really be, week-in and week-out, in the best shape we can be.”11 January 2019 | Premier League
Jurgen Klopp, whose team are also out of the League Cup, conceded that he does prefer to have the opportunity to train more with single game-weeks.11 January 2019 | Premier League
But even their firepower failed to spark a fightback, and Klopp’s team selection will now be seriously questioned.7 January 2019 | FA Cup
Jurgen Klopp set the Liverpool bounceback in motion within 48 hours of their first Premier League defeat of the season at Manchester City.6 January 2019 | Premier League
Jordon Henderson insists Liverpool’s first defeat of the season won’t lead to a collapse.5 January 2019 | Premier League
Fernandinho has warned Liverpool that Manchester City are ready to eat up ground in the title race as pressure mounts on the leaders.5 January 2019 | Premier League