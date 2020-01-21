Liverpool appear to be unstoppable









Liverpool are playing with fluidity and verve. Jurgen Klopp has turned Liverpool into a force to be reckoned with. Not so long ago they crowned the European champions. Consistency has been the key to their accomplishments. Photo: Reuters Whether you like it or not, Liverpool are running away with the English Premier League (EPL). I am actually tempted to say, "hand them the title already". As it is, only the Reds can prevent themselves from ending their barren run of 30 years without a league triumph. It's been a long wait but there's no stopping Liverpool now, surely. Liverpool are playing with fluidity and verve. Jurgen Klopp has turned Liverpool into a force to be reckoned with. Not so long ago they crowned the European champions. Consistency has been the key to their accomplishments.

That consistency propelled them to greatness in the Fifa Club World Cup. Winning is a habit, so they say. That’s what Liverpool have been doing over the last year and a bit.

They have been in a rich vein of form across all competitions. The Reds have mastered the art of winning games in different situations.

They showed that against their arch-rivals, Manchester United. Sure the performance wasn’t pretty against the Red Devils at Anfield on Sunday, but they got the result that mattered - a 2-0 win.

That’s has been the story of the reigning European champions this season. This Liverpool team is a bunch of winners.

Manchester United are going through torrid times. They are no longer a well-oiled machine they were once during the tenure of Sir Alex Ferguson but they have been in a rich vein of form against the top five.

But they couldn’t do it against Liverpool. The Reds are still undefeated in the league so far this season.

Could they be on their way to emulating Arsenal's Invincibles? That was the last team in England to go through the whole season without tasting defeat.

This Liverpool FC side is a formidable force. I won’t be surprised if they become the second side in the EPL era to play the whole season without a defeat.

They have notched up 21 victories in 22 matches. That is insane. The Red Devils are the only side in England, to get a point against the Reds. They shared spoils in the first round at Old Trafford. Other teams have all succumbed to defeat against Liverpool. That’s how special this Liverpool team has been. They really don’t know how to lose games.

It is true that good things come to those who wait. It’s been perennial pain for the Reds over the years. But it looks like they will do it in style. It’s been 30 years of loneliness. That loneliness is about to come to an end. Liverpool are now 16 points ahead of the defending league champions, Manchester City.

Klopp is building a football mecca at Meyerside. He is restoring Liverpool to the pinnacle of world football. His team is just a joy to watch. They are now the kings of England, unless the unthinkable happens and they crumble badly in the remaining matches.

That though, if you ask me, would be tantamount to snow falling in the Sahara.





The Star