Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore says the club have been given assurances by Qatari authorities that their LGBT supporters will be welcomed in the Gulf state for next month's FIFA Club World Cup.
Qatari officials had met with Liverpool supporters groups, including the LGBT group 'Kop Outs!' to discuss their concerns about attending the tournament which runs from December 11-21.
As in a number of majority Muslim countries, homosexual acts are strictly prohibited in Qatar although the law is rarely enforced.
"We have received assurances that our LGBT supporters will be welcome in Qatar, something that was vitally important to us as a club, given our long-standing commitment to both diversity and equality," Moore told the club's website.
The Club World Cup is a trial event for the full World Cup which will be held in Qatar in 2022.