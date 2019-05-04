Liverpool players celebrate after Divock Origi, obscured, scored their third goal against Newcastle United during the Premier League soccer match at St James' Park, in Newcastle on Saturday. Photo: Owen Humphreys/AP

NEWCASTLE – Liverpool kept the pressure on Manchester City in a gripping race for the English Premier League title with a dramatic 3-2 win away to Newcastle on Saturday. Victory saw Liverpool, fresh from their 3-0 Champions League semi-final first-leg defeat by Barcelona, return to the top of the table and lead City, who still have two games to play, by two points.

Reigning champions City will return to the top of the table by a point if they win at home to Leicester on Monday.

It seemed Liverpool would have to settle for a draw at St James’ Park when, after twice taking the lead through Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah they were pegged back by goals from Christian Atsu and Salomon Rondon.

But Divock Origi’s 86th-minute header restored Liverpool’s lead and they then survived eight minutes of injury time, caused mainly as a result of a lengthy stoppage that saw the injured Salah carried off on a stretcher.

Liverpool’s win means the title race will go all the way to the final day of the season a week on Sunday when the Reds are at home to Wolves and City are away to Brighton.

AFP