Liverpool back on track with win at Tottenham, up to fourth in the Premier League

LONDON – Liverpool's spluttering attack burst back to life to help the champions return to winning ways with a commanding 3-1 victory at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Thursday.

Goals from Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane capped a dominant display by Jurgen Klopp's side whose first league win since December 19 sent them back into the top four.

Firmino's effort in first-half stoppage time ended Liverpool's barren run of 482 minutes without a league goal.

ALSO READ: Inconsistency may cost Man Utd the title, says Rio Ferdinand

Alexander-Arnold doubled their lead in the 47th minute before Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg lashed in his first goal for Tottenham a minute later to give the hosts hope.