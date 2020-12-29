Liverpool boss Klopp won't rush back improving Thiago Alcantara

LIVERPOOL – Premier League leaders Liverpool were handed a fitness boost with midfielder Thiago Alcantara’s return to training but manager Juergen Klopp has said the Spaniard will not be available for Wednesday’s trip to Newcastle United.

Thiago, who joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich during the close season, has not played since October when he picked up a knock from a challenge by Everton’s Richarlison during their Merseyside derby draw.

Klopp said Thiago was making encouraging progress but will not be rushed back into the team until he had completed a few more training sessions.

“On Friday, he trained the full session but it was a reduced session,” Klopp told reporters. “He has to be part of team training, it’s not about training one day with the team and then you can play football in the Premier League again.

“It looks quite promising in the moment but I cannot say more about it, to be honest. I don’t know.”