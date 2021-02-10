Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp unable to attend mother's funeral

BERLIN – Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp will not be able to attend his mother's funeral in Germany's Black Forest region due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, he said on Wednesday.

Klopp, who led Liverpool to the English league title as well as the Champions League crown in the past few seasons, said due to the restrictions and quarantine rules in England and Germany he would not be able to attend the funeral.

His mother Elisabeth had passed away last month.

You’ll Never Walk Alone, Jürgen ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mjgSmXZWgn — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 10, 2021

"She meant everything to me, a mother in the real sense of the word," Klopp is quoted as saying in the local Schwarzwaelder Bote newspaper. "She is now in a better place.

