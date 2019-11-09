LIVERPOOL - Liverpool do not want to experience a repeat of last season when they narrowly lost the Premier League title race to Manchester City and will look to take all three points when the champions visit on Sunday, goalkeeper Alisson Becker has said.
Liverpool lost only one league game last season -- a 2-1 defeat at City -- to lose the title by a point and Alisson said the Anfield side would do everything they could to extend their six-point lead at the top of the table.
"Last season we had a great experience, an almost perfect season," Alisson told The Guardian in an interview. "We lost one game and that one game was against City. We know how big this game is for us. for everyone.
"In the end it is just three more important points but Manchester City have been the best team in the league for the last few years so we need to give everything to win this game.
"We don't want to feel how we felt last season. Being second by just one point... we had the loss away to Man City when we could have won or drawn. We need to give everything in every game if we want to become Premier League champions."