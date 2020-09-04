Liverpool dominates shortlist for player of the year award

LONDON — Liverpool dominated the six-man shortlist for English soccer’s player of the year award on Friday as the Premier League champions look to deliver a winner for the third straight season.

Virgil van Dijk, the center back who won the award last season, was joined on the list by teammates Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mané. Henderson has already been voted soccer writers’ player of the year for the 2019-20 season.

Manchester City players Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling complete the shortlist for the Professional Footballers’ Association award. The winner will be announced on Tuesday.

City has never had a winner despite being winning four Premier League titles since 2012.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne. Photo: Peter Powell/Reuters

De Bruyne looks to have the best chance of ending Liverpool’s run after scoring 13 goals and getting a record-tying 20 assists.