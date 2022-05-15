Liverpool FA Cup win is a huge boost for quadruple bid, says Alisson

London - Liverpool spot-kick hero Alisson Becker said the team's FA Cup final victory against Chelsea on penalties would give them a huge confidence boost as they chase a historic quadruple. The two teams were locked at 0-0 after extra-time at Wembley on Saturday, with clear-cut chances at a premium.

Story continues below Advertisment

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy prevented Sadio Mane striking the winner after Cesar Azpilicueta had hit the post, only for Brazil goalkeeper Alisson to deny Mason Mount before Kostas Tsimikas struck to seal a 6-5 win. "It was a shame we didn't score during normal time, but it was a proper fight after in extra time, anything could happen," he told the BBC. Yes, @Alissonbecker it's real. Don't you worry 🤩#ITVFootball #FACupFinal #CHELIV pic.twitter.com/dmP8jg19Yk — ITV Football (@itvfootball) May 14, 2022 "We kept a clean sheet, it went to penalties and after the boys were unbelievable with scoring the goals and then I just needed to save the last one. I am so happy."

Story continues below Advertisment

He added: "That is part of the 'mentality monsters' as well, going to extra-time and keeping the high level, performing well. ALSO READ: FA Cup final defeat painful, says Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta after penalty miss "It gives us even more confidence to keep on going for the Premier League and also the Champions League final.

Story continues below Advertisment

Alisson Becker has now kept a clean sheet for Liverpool in a Champions League final, FA Cup final and Club World Cup final.



A Golden Glove winner in the Premier League and the Copa América.



And he won The Best Men's Goalkeeper and the Trophée Yachinee in 2019.



Amazing. pic.twitter.com/BNJKWMYahV — Squawka (@Squawka) May 14, 2022 "This is a fantastic moment and now we just need to enjoy it." Liverpool are three points behind leaders Manchester City with two Premier League matches remaining and will meet Real Madrid in the Champions League final later this month. They won the League Cup earlier in the season, beating Chelsea on penalties on that occasion as well.

Story continues below Advertisment

ALSO READ: ‘My nails are gone’, says Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool’s FA Cup penalty drama Captain Jordan Henderson said it felt "pretty special" for Liverpool to win the FA Cup for the first time since 2006. "We're here to lift trophies, we work so hard all season," he said. "To come here and get over the line means a lot to everyone. The fans deserve it, the whole club."

But he said the players could not rest on their laurels. "We've got to recover quickly, another big game on Tuesday against Southampton, we have to be ready for that," he said. "And then Wolves at the weekend to finish the Premier League season off and then the Champions League final. We have three big games left and hopefully we can win all three and finish the season on a high."