Liverpool, newly crowned Club World Cup winners, return to their main task – fighting for their first league title in 30 years – when they face their closest challengers Leicester City on Thursday.
The Boxing Day clash of the top-two, at Leicester's King Power stadium, headlines a full programme of festive fixtures and despite Leicester's 3-1 reverse at Manchester City on Saturday, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is aware of the dangers that his side face.
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers, who was replaced by Klopp at Anfield, has built a team that has won as many games as Pep Guardiola's City, 12 out of 18. They have lost just three times and in Jamie Vardy they have the league's top scorer with 17 goals.
"We will try (to stop Vardy). He's a massive striker, an exceptional striker. One of the top three since I've been in England," said Klopp.
"He's difficult to defend, always on the shoulder... playing the offside line, really dangerous. The only thing you can do is avoid the passes to him and that's what we'll try.