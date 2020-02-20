Liverpool face an anxious wait to discover if captain Jordan Henderson will miss a key period of their season after he suffered a hamstring injury.
The 29-year-old was substituted during Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat by Atletico Madrid and was limping when he left the stadium. Liverpool stayed overnight in Spain, but Henderson felt sore yesterday morning before the flight home.
How long Henderson is out will become clear after a scan today, but Liverpool are already resigned to him missing Monday night’s clash with West Ham. They face a busy spell in the coming weeks, with Premier League fixtures against Watford and Bournemouth sandwiching the FA Cup fifth-round match at Chelsea, as well as the home leg of their last-16 Champions League tie against Atletico on March 11.
Whether Henderson is absent for one game or more, it will be a major blow for Jurgen Klopp because his skipper has been in outstanding form over the past four months and is favourite to be named PFA Player of the Year. Liverpool, for once, failed to come up with answers to the test Atletico set them on Tuesday and losing a big game is not a feeling the squad have been familiar with over the past 12 months.