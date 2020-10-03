Liverpool forward Sadio Mane tests positive for Covid-19

LIVERPOOL - Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the Premier League club has confirmed.

The forward, who started and scored in Monday's 3-1 victory over Arsenal, has "displayed minor symptoms" of the virus but feels in good health overall.

"Sadio Mane has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines," Liverpool said in a statement late Friday.

Earlier, midfielder Thiago Alcantara was diagnosed with Covid-19.

"However, like with Thiago Alcantara, Liverpool football club are - and will continue to - follow all protocols relating to Covid-19 and Mane will self-isolate for the required period of time," the club further said.