LIVERPOOL – Leicester City's top-of-the-table clash with Premier League leaders Liverpool on Thursday will be a true measure of where they stand this season, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Monday.
Leicester, second in the table, lost 2-1 to Liverpool at Anfield in October when James Milner scored a stoppage time penalty and Rodgers said he hoped the home crowd would spur them on against a side that are still unbeaten in the league.
"It's another difficult game for us, they're one of the most consistent teams at this level for a long period of time but we're at home and we want to bring our true game," former Liverpool manager Rodgers told reporters. "It's a great measure for us and test for us.
"We had a really good game at Anfield and we should have come out of that game with a draw. We're playing at home so the intensity of the crowd should help us as well.
"(My message to the fans) would be to be as loud and as proud as possible... The synergy between the players and fans is important. The King Power Stadium is amazing and if we can get that support from the fans, hopefully we can get the result."