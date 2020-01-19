Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during their English Premier League match against Manchester United at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool on Sunday. Photo: Jon Super/AP

LIVERPOOL – Liverpool moved 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League after a 14th-minute Virgil van Dijk header and a stoppage-time strike from Mohamed Salah gave them a 2-0 win over Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday. Juergen Klopp's side, chasing their first league title in 30 years, also have a game in hand on second-placed Manchester City with the title race appearing more of a procession than a contest.

After a promising start from the visitors, Van Dijk was poorly marked by United as he rose to head in a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner.

Salah missed a glorious chance from close range just after the interval during an intense period of pressure from the home side, in which Jordan Henderson also hit the post.

United survived that blitz and clawed their way back into the game and could even have snatched an equaliser but Anthony Martial blasted high and wide in the 59th minute.