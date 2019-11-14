Jadon Sancho wants to leave Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool are the latest club to show firm interest in signing the forward.
Since England starlet Sancho moved from Manchester City in August 2017, he has lived up to his reputation as one of Europe’s most exciting young talents and become a key player for Dortmund.
Developments this season, however, have left the 19-year-old unsettled and he is weighing up his future. Transfer talk was intensified by revelations in August that Dortmund were already preparing for his exit, in a deal potentially worth over £100million, and had begun to look for a replacement.
Sancho has also found himself publicly carpeted more than once this season.